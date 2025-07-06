Giants' Logan Webb, Robbie Ray, Randy Rodriguez named National League All-Stars

Three San Francisco Giants pitchers will be heading to Atlanta for the 2025 MLB All-Star Game on July 15.

Starters Logan Webb and Robbie Ray and reliever Randy Rodriguez were selected to the National League All-Star team.

Webb, 28, is 8-6 with a 2.62 ERA over 120 1/3 innings, which is the most innings pitched in the NL as of Sunday. He is second in the NL with 133 strikeouts. Webb appeared in the All-Star Game in 2024, making this his second selection.

Ray, 33, is 9-3 with a 2.68 ERA over 107 1/3 innings this season. It's his second All-Star selection, with the only other coming in 2017. He won the American League Cy Young in 2021 with the Toronto Blue Jays, but was not selected to the All-Star game.

This will be Rodriguez's first All-Star Game. The 25-year-old has posted a 0.71 ERA in 38 innings.