Gov. Gavin Newsom, Mayor of Turlock spar over homeless shelter funding

California Gov. Gavin Newsom and the City of Turlock are continuing their funding fight over the Turlock-based homeless shelter, We Care.

On Friday, Newsom wrote a letter to the city and expressed disappointment with their decision to reject allocating a single dollar.

"It is imperative that the City reconsider its priorities and demonstrate the kind of collaborative, accountable, and solution-oriented leadership this crisis demands. Enough. Do your job," wrote Newsom.

But Turlock Mayor Amy Bublak said she decided against approving the letter and dollar until the shelter took accountability.

"This isn't about $1," Bublak said. "This is about accountability, and it wasn't a huge ask."

She said she had received numerous complaints regarding homeless loitering during the daytime. We Care is closed during the day and reopens shortly before 6 p.m.

CBS News Sacramento asked the mayor if she worried that, if We Care closed, there would be more reports of loitering.

"There's potential, but probably not. Many are transient by nature. Many aren't from here, so they'll go somewhere else," said Bublak.

Newsom called out Turlock during his briefing urging cities to implement anti-homeless encampment policies Monday.

"The city refused to put a dollar in to receive hundreds of thousands of dollars in state funding for a shelter," Newsom said. "Those dollars should come back in this case, they don't deserve those dollars. I wonder if local representatives deserve to lead the people of those communities."

Newsom said Turlock needed to allocate resources to We Care or share other alternatives they will pursue to combat homelessness by March 30.

We Care told CBS News Sacramento that they've informed members of their program they will likely close by the end of June if nothing changes.