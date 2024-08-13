Gov. Gavin Newsom calls on all California schools to restrict cellphones in the classroom

SACRAMENTO – California Gov. Gavin Newsom is now pushing for all schools in the state to restrict cellphone use in the classroom.

In an open letter released on Tuesday, Newsom called on all school districts to curtail cellphone use.

"Every classroom should be a place of focus, learning, and growth. Working together, educators, administrators, and parents can create an environment where students are fully engaged in their education, free from the distractions on the phones and pressures of social media," Newsom wrote.

The letter – which comes out as most California schools head back to class for a new academic year – details how school districts don't need to wait to act by using a law, AB 272, Newsom signed in 2019.

"Leveraging the tools of this law, I urge every school district to act now to restrict smartphone use on campus as we begin the new academic year," Newsom wrote.

Newsom applauded the schools and districts that have already implemented limits on smartphones, name-checking Santa Barbara Unified and LA Unified.

A number of major school districts throughout the Central Valley are also implementing no cellphone policies, like Roseville City School District and Lincoln Unified School District in Stockton.

Some parents have been voicing concerns about the policies, citing worries over safety.

"With everything that's going on in the world, I would like to be accessible to my child," said Tamaya Buriss, who has a child in Lincoln Unified.

Exactly how cellphone bans are implemented, and the consequences students face if they're caught, varies by the school and district.

The full letter from Newsom can be found here.