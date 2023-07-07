One Capitol to another? Op-Ed muses about Newsom replacing Biden as presidential nominee

SACRAMENTO -- Could California Governor Gavin Newsom replace President Joe Biden as the Democrats' presidential nominee?

The latest take on Newsom's political plans is outlined in a recent Op-Ed in the Washington Times.

CBS13's Political Analyst Gary Dietrich: "My guess is nobody bothered to ask Joe."

The take suggests that President Biden could withdraw his reelection bid before the end of the year -- leaving Gov. Newsom as the next viable candidate over Vice President Kamala Harris.

"While Newsom personally tamps down the flames, it's clear, others around him are stoking them," said Dietrich.

Newsom has aligned himself near the President during his latest visit to the Golden State, a spot that Dietrich says, sets Newsom up for a 2028 campaign. He's been associated with presidential headlines and guesses of his political plans for so long, even after he's repeatedly said he is not running for President, considered by political experts a way to "soft launch" his aspirations and campaign.

"It's an embarrassment of riches, and of course, with Governor Newsom at the top you know I think, with that, breeds a lot of excitement," said Andrés Ramos, Chair of the Democratic Party of Sacramento.

CBS13 reached out to Gov. Newsom's team about the latest headline and did not hear back.