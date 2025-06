Galt Police said officers arrested a man on Saturday morning with the help of SWAT.

Just before 6:30 a.m., police said they were on the 400 block of North Lincoln Way for an active incident.

Officers closed part of Lincoln Way during the incident, and they were eventually able to arrest the person when SWAT arrived at the scene.

Police have not said what led to the incident, and that more information will be released once they finishing investigating.