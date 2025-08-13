Galt police deploy bean bag rounds, K9 against assault suspect

A probationer who allegedly threatened and assaulted a family member in Galt on Tuesday night has been arrested after a standoff with officers.

Galt police say officers responded to Emerald Oak Drive to investigate a report of assault with a deadly weapon. Police were told that a man had allegedly threatened and assaulted a family member with a knife.

Everyone except for the suspect was removed from the home, police say, and no injuries were reported.

The suspect was identified as 33-year-old Galt resident Juan Mendoza Gonzalez. Police noted that he called 911 several times, allegedly telling dispatchers that he wanted to be shot by officers. A perimeter was set up and negotiators were called to the scene.

Police say, around 9 p.m., officers were able to deploy bean bag rounds and a K9 to take Gonzalez down and into custody.

After being medically cleared, Gonzalez was booked into Sacramento County Jail on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and resisting arrest. He's being held on $1,000,000 bail.