Galt considers allowing RVs to be parked on driveways following pushback

The City of Galt is asking for the community's input on whether it should change its ordinance that prohibits trailers, RVs and boats from being parked on a homeowner's driveway.

It sent out a survey to residents that closed on July 7. CBS Sacramento was the first to report on the issue back in February.

RV storage ordinances really vary city to city. Elk Grove does not allow them to be parked on driveways, but Folsom does.

"I had the pad poured before I bought the RV to make sure I had a place to store the RV," said Jeff French, who has had his 17-foot RV sitting in his backyard since 2020.

French said he spent thousands to make sure he was following the City of Galt's ordinances to properly store his RV, but take a drive through his neighborhood and you will see dozens of his neighbors in violation.

"If you're around here and you're not in an HOA, I feel like you should be able to do what you want with your property," said Cody McMillan, who created a gravel space on his driveway for his trailer.

McMillan first spoke with CBS 13 back in February, after he started a petition against the city's nearly 30-year-old ordinance. It came after code enforcement gave him and dozens of others $100 fines for parking their trailers on their driveways.

"People living in the RVs or trailers and non-operating vehicles that are never moved is my primary concern," French said.

McMillan is concerned about the cost of storage space and potential theft there.

"I hope they are actually listening to us," McMillan said.

The city's code enforcement supervisor told CBS13 they need to review all the responses but could not say if this will be discussed at an upcoming public meeting.