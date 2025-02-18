City warning to remove RVs from Galt driveways prompts petition to change ordinance

GALT — Some people in Galt are frustrated after the city's code enforcement sent out warning letters to remove RVs, trailers and boats that are parked in their home's driveway.

"I feel like my property should be allowed to be on my property as long as it looks nice," said Cody McMillan, who has had a trailer sitting in his driveway for years.

McMillan was one of the dozens of residents who recently received a warning from Galt's code enforcement to remove it. If a resident does not comply within 30 days, they could receive a $100 fine. The longer it takes to comply, the more money they could be fined — up to $500 or $100 a day, according to city code.

"It creates different issues from blight to safety to visibility issues from the police department," said TJ Guidotti, the city's code enforcement supervisor.

Guidotti is also concerned about fluids leaking and other hazards. He told CBS13 that this is not a crackdown, but that it has been in the city's municipal code for nearly 30 years. They just have more resources to enforce now.

"Our goal is not to fine people," Guidotti said. "It's to work with our community and find solutions."

McMillan has created a gravel space in his driveway designated for his parked and covered trailer.

"I called the storage place, and they want $150 a month to do that," McMillan said.

Others support the enforcement.

"There's a couple on my street that are kind of trash," resident Corrina Morales said. "It doesn't make the neighborhood nice."

McMillan said he keeps his trailer tidy, and it is why he started a petition that has already received over 300 signatures to change the code to allow RVs on driveways, which is something some neighboring cities already do.

He hopes to keep his trailer parked on his property so he can continue to enjoy it with his family on camping trips.

"This is much bigger than my RV. This is much bigger than boats," he said. "This is about overreach."

Guidotti said the city is willing to work with people on a case-by-case basis to find a new spot to keep their RV, boat or trailer.

"I know for some people, they are like, 'That's not fair to me because I follow the rules,' but we're just trying to be consistent across the board," Guidotti said.