Free light rail rides to downtown events, including the Kings' game

SACRAMENTO -- Fans of the Kings can enjoy free rides on the light rail on Saturday, April 15.

SacRT is offering free ride for fans who are making their way to events in downtown Sacramento.

All you have to do is print or screenshot the free ride flyer and show it to the fare inspector on the light rail. Only one flyer is needed per group.

The free rides are available between 2 p.m. and the end of service.

The light rail trains operate one one-way streets in downtown, so return trains must be boarded in a different location than where you exited.

Click here to download the free ride flyer.

The Kings are also holding a rally on Friday, which will start at 5 p.m., to celebrate the team's impending playoff matchup against the Golden State Warriors.