Watch CBS News
Sacramento

Sacramento Kings to hold rally on Friday to celebrate playoffs

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS Sports HQ Live

SACRAMENTO – The Sacramento Kings will be holding a rally on Friday to celebrate the team's impending playoff matchup against the Golden State Warriors.

Festivities for the rally - which is happening at the Downtown Commons area - will include some remarks by Kings personalities and performances.

"Light the Beam" purple churros and other food and drink specials will also be available.

The rally is also marking the launch of the Kings Playoff Playground at Ali Youssefi Square. The square will be open on every game day from noon until halftime. No screens are being set up at the square to watch the games, the Kings say.

Friday's rally is set to start at 5 p.m. 

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on April 12, 2023 / 3:44 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.