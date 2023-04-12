Sacramento Kings to hold rally on Friday to celebrate playoffs

SACRAMENTO – The Sacramento Kings will be holding a rally on Friday to celebrate the team's impending playoff matchup against the Golden State Warriors.

Festivities for the rally - which is happening at the Downtown Commons area - will include some remarks by Kings personalities and performances.

"Light the Beam" purple churros and other food and drink specials will also be available.

The rally is also marking the launch of the Kings Playoff Playground at Ali Youssefi Square. The square will be open on every game day from noon until halftime. No screens are being set up at the square to watch the games, the Kings say.

Friday's rally is set to start at 5 p.m.