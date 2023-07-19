Fourth bus of migrants from Texas arrives to Los Angeles

Texas sends fourth bus of migrants to Los Angeles Texas sends fourth bus of migrants to Los Angeles 01:26

A fourth bus filled with migrants from Texas arrived at Los Angeles' Union Station Tuesday evening.

"One bus with migrants on board from Texas arrived around 6:30 PM PT today at Union Station," said Zach Seidl, spokesperson for Mayor Karen Bass. "The City has continued to work with City Departments, the County, and a coalition of nonprofit organizations, in addition to our faith partners, to execute a plan set in place earlier this year. As we have before, when we became aware of the bus yesterday, we activated our plan."

Blankets are brought to St. Anthonys Croatian Parish Center in Los Angeles for migrants who were bused to Los Angeles from the Texas border with no food or water for 23 hours on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Sarah Reingewirtz/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images

According to the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights, over 40 migrants boarded the bus in Brownsville, Texas Monday evening, including several children under 15 years old. As of right now, CHIRLA believes many of the migrants are from Venezuela.

"We do not mistake these busing episodes as well-intentioned," said CHIRLA executive director Angelica Salas. "Texas and Florida have shown a callous disregard to the human experience, especially as it relates to asylum seekers with black and brown skin. Busing migrants anywhere in the middle of a scorching summer is not kind, it is cruel and unjustified."

The first bus of migrants arrived in L.A. in mid-June and brought around the same number of people.

In early June, Florida chartered two planes of migrants to Sacramento.