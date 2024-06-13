Former UC Davis assistant water polo coach pleads guilty to child porn-related charges

DAVIS – A former UC Davis assistant water polo coach pled guilty on Thursday to charges related to child pornography.

Between mid-March 2022 and mid-April 2022, prosecutors said Daniel Noble, now 28 years old, was sending messages in a private group chat on Kik dedicated to sharing videos of child pornography.

Noble shared more than 20 videos with the group, prosecutors said.

At the time, Noble was an assistant coach for the UC Davis men's water polo team and the associated youth team.

He was immediately placed on administrative leave and was ordered to stay away from campus when he was arrested.

Noble faces up to 20 years in prison, with a mandatory minimum of five years. Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 12 and he will remain in custody.