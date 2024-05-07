Former Stockton Unified board president attends first meeting since arrest

STOCKTON — It was business as usual for AngelAnn Flores who appeared alongside Stockton Unified School Board members just one day after she was arraigned on charges related to alleged misuse of district funds.

A photo showing former Stockton Unified Board President AngelAnn Flores' arrest in San Joaquin County on April 19, 2024. San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office

Flores was arrested in April on several charges including making false or fraudulent insurance claims, embezzlement by a public officer, and grand theft. She appeared in court Monday but did not enter a plea.

On Tuesday, Flores, who remains a board trustee despite no longer being board president, was allowed to participate in Stockton Unified School Board duties after a judge changed terms initially preventing her from going within 100 yards of her place of work.

Outside court on Monday, Flores' attorney Tori Verber Salazar claimed the charges against Flores were an act of retaliation from other board members.

"She was harassed and bullied and targeted on this investigation," Verber Salazar said. "She is the one who stood up and said, 'Enough is enough. Let's investigate these cases.' "

Stockton Unified is under intense scrutiny after a state audit uncovered possible misuse of money by the district.

"We have a District Attorney who paid $267,000 to his public information officer for eight months of work, no charges there. His house hasn't been raided, he hasn't been dragged to court," Verber Salazar said. "None of these people taking this kind of monies and using it for personal purposes are being held accountable."

During Tuesday's meeting, Flores was seen voting alongside board members and carrying on with normal meeting proceedings. One former teacher was at the meeting Tuesday in support of Flores and spoke to CBS13 saying he hopes she can move beyond the legal drama.

"Well, I certainly hope AngelAnn is cleared up of all situations that she's been charged with because I think it's really unfair and unnecessary," said retired Lincoln High teacher Bruce Roberson. "Some people want to grind an axe, and that's unfortunate but nevertheless, she's done well to hang in there."

Flores, 47, was at the center of a search warrant served at her home in November 2023. The sheriff's office had been investigating the district since April 2023 after a report found evidence of fraud and financial mismanagement.

The sheriff's office said Friday that all seven of the board trustees' district credit card usage was analyzed, and it was determined Flores intentionally used hers for her personal gain. The other trustees were found to be in compliance with their card usage.

During the 2023 calendar year, Flores allegedly used her assigned credit card to buy more than $1,000 worth of gas alone despite knowing that was not allowed. Flores is also accused of using the card to purchase food.

Flores is also accused of filing false insurance claims as a result of a non-district-related car crash.