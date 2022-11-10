Former Stockton Police Sgt. Nicholas Bloed arrested on sexual assault charges

STOCKTON — A former Stockton police sergeant is facing dozens of sexual assault charges.

According to San Joaquin County jail records, Nicholas Bloed was arrested on Wednesday.

The arrest comes months after three women accused him of unwanted sexual advances and sexual assault. Those women are now suing the city and Bloed.

Some of the charges against Bloed include rape, sodomy by force, oral copulation by use of force and assault.

The Stockton Police Officer's Association released a statement saying they were "extremely disappointed" to learn of Bloed's arrest.

"The charges and allegations against him, if proven true, are abhorrent and reprehensible. These accusations in no way reflect the high standards and values of this Association and the profession of law enforcement," a portion of the statement said.

Bloed is set to appear in Stockton court on November 14. Bail is set at $4,160,000.