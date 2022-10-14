Former Natomas hotel converted to housing community for the homeless

NATOMAS — A former North Natomas hotel will now put a roof over homeless families.

Vice Mayor Angelique Ashby unveiled the new housing project called "Vista Nueva" in what used to be Staybridge Suites.

The permanent housing community, created in partnership with Jamboree Housing Corporation and the Sacramento Housing and Redevelopment Agency, will soon be home to over 100 Sacramento families.

"Vista Nueva" means "new view" or "new perspective" in Spanish. For those who are homeless or at risk of being homeless, the converted hotel could be the answer.

"Folks cannot find housing," Jamboree CEO Laura Archuleta said. "If you earn $25,000 a year and you have a couple of kids, you're not finding a place to rent here in California."

Jamboree aims to create stable housing for families, which they say, in turn, will help build stable lives.

Residents will have access to support services as they move into their new home – this includes case management and life skills education.

Attendees of the ribbon-cutting ceremony heard from organizers about the goal of the project and took a tour of the facilities.

Each room comes fully furnished, complete with welcome baskets filled with household essentials.

"This is about hundreds and hundreds of people who will come through our city and have a real chance," Ashby said.

The project was funded through Governor Newsom's "Project Homekey" funding. The statewide effort looks to fight the ongoing homelessness crisis in California.