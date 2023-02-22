Watch CBS News
Sports

Former Kings vice president Greg Van Dusen dies

By Tony Lopez

/ CBS Sacramento

Former Kings vice president Greg Van Dusen dies
Former Kings vice president Greg Van Dusen dies 00:29

SACRAMENTO - On Tuesday, the Sacramento region lost a champion of local sports. 

Greg Van Dusen passed away after a long illness. Van Dusen was a trailblazer in the field of pro sports arena naming rights. He was the first person in the nation to negotiate such a deal and secured the naming rights for the ARCO arena, which is how many people knew it.

Not only did Greg serve as the vice president of the Kings and ARCO arena, but he was also a mentor, a business expert, and, most importantly, an exceptional human being. His impact on the community and the sports industry will be remembered and celebrated.

Tony Lopez
Tony-Lopez-2022-CBS-Web-Headshot.jpg

Tony Lopez anchors the CBS13 News at 4 pm, 5 pm, 6 pm, 10 pm, 11 pm.

First published on February 21, 2023 / 7:41 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.