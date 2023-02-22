Former Kings vice president Greg Van Dusen dies

SACRAMENTO - On Tuesday, the Sacramento region lost a champion of local sports.

Greg Van Dusen passed away after a long illness. Van Dusen was a trailblazer in the field of pro sports arena naming rights. He was the first person in the nation to negotiate such a deal and secured the naming rights for the ARCO arena, which is how many people knew it.

Not only did Greg serve as the vice president of the Kings and ARCO arena, but he was also a mentor, a business expert, and, most importantly, an exceptional human being. His impact on the community and the sports industry will be remembered and celebrated.