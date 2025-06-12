Former Galt medical facility employee sentenced in investigation into sexual assaults

GALT – A man was sentenced to nine years in prison after he was convicted of multiple sexual assaults at a Galt medical care facility earlier this year, police said on Thursday.

The Galt Police Department said it received reports on Jan. 24 that an employee at the Rancho Seco Care Center sexually abused care home residents.

The suspect was identified as 23-year-old Justin Atkinson of Stockton. The medical facility immediately suspended Atkinson after he was identified. He was a nursing assistant for about six weeks.

Police said they interviewed every resident and staff member at the facility, identifying seven men as victims. Police said the victims' ages ranged from 60 to 87 years old.

He was arrested four days after the initial report. He did not work or have access to the facility during those four days.

Last week, he was sentenced to nine years for multiple charges, including lewd or lascivious acts by a caretaker of a dependent adult and oral copulation of a victim unable to give consent due to a mental disorder or physical disability.

Once Atkinson is released from prison, he will be required to register as a tier three sex offender for the rest of his life.