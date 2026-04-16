2 killed in crash that closed Foresthill Road in Placer County

Two people died in a head-on crash that closed Foresthill Road in Placer County on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

The California Highway Patrol said a black SUV and a white sedan crashed head-on shortly before 4 p.m. east of Lake Clementine Road. The two drivers died as a result.

Officers said a female passenger in the black SUV was taken to a hospital via an air ambulance with suspected major injuries.

The victims' identification has not been released. However, officers said the driver of the SUV was a man and the driver of the sedan was a woman.

Foresthill Road was closed until about 6:15 p.m.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Any witnesses are urged to contact the CHP's Auburn office.