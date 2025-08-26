Food truck plaza coming to Citrus Heights, nearby businesses worry they'll be driven out

More dining options are coming to Citrus Heights, with construction beginning on a food truck plaza at Auburn Boulevard and Twin Oaks Avenue.

President Lee Jagoe Architecture Mark Lee said the previous owner of the site had created a parking lot and laid down a concrete slab, but then the recession hit. Now, they are creating hookups for about 15 food trucks to lease on the property.

"Taking a site that's been sitting there for so long and bringing new life to it," said Lee. "I think it will also bring life to the surrounding area as well."

Lee is optimistic that this will bring great business to the food trucks, but some of the existing businesses along Auburn Boulevard are concerned that it could drive them out.

"That's going to even hurt worse," said Patty Hudec, who works at the Lodge Coffee Shop.

Hudec said it has been a struggle dealing with all the construction along Auburn Boulevard since the summer of 2024. She said fewer customers come in and she has had to adjust staffing, hours and push for more discounts to attract customers.

Some neighbors admit the construction has been difficult to navigate, but they think the end goal will be worth it to have a safer street for bikers, pedestrians and the flow of traffic.

"It's going to be pretty neat to have all of those different options within walking distance of the house," said Garron Quile, who lives near Auburn Boulevard.

Construction for the Twin Oaks Food Truck Court Plaza is underway. The site plans show it will have tables to eat at and a restroom, with the plaza open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

"It's good for the food truck business because it gives them a lot more opportunity in a single location and they will probably earn a lot more income than having to drive around the city and having to find patrons for them," said Lee.

Lee said it will take about four to six months to complete construction on the plaza, expecting to open sometime in early 2026.