Folsom skateboarders say city's only skatepark is too restrictive

Skateboarders in Folsom say the city's skatepark rules are too restrictive and it's driving people away.

For 22 years, the rails and bowls inside Cummings Park have been a popular spot to ollie, flip, and grind. Since the beginning, the city has required skaters to sign in with a park attendant who monitors the skatepark for bad behavior.

Brian Buxton has been skateboarding for more than three decades and says no other city goes and makes things so complicated.

"[At] every other skatepark across the region and most across the country, there's nobody watching," he said. "It's just a public resource like any other park like a basketball court or a tennis court. Come and go as you please. Follow the rules."

Buxton has even launched a petition drive, asking the city to loosen the rules.

On average, more than 580 people use Folsom's skate park every month. The city says skatepark attendants help prevent fights, vandalism and make sure everyone is wearing the required safety pads and a helmet.

But City Manager Bryan Whitemyer says the City of Folsom is facing a $3.5 million budget deficit and now, after more than two decades, he's considering eliminating the skatepark attendant position, which would save about $41,000 a year.

"There is a little bit of risk that something could occur at the park," Whitemyer said. "We're not naive to think that everything's just going to go perfectly, but we're looking for every way to reduce our costs."

On Tuesday, Folsom's city council will consider eliminating the skatepark attendant requirement, which, if approved, would take effect on July 1.