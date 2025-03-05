Watch CBS News
Several hospitalized after incident at California State Prison, Sacramento

By Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

FOLSOM – Several people from the California State Prison, Sacramento were injured and taken to the hospital on Wednesday morning, the Folsom Fire Department said. 

Fire crews responded to the prison for a medical emergency. Due to the number of patients and the severity of the injuries, the fire department said it upgraded the call to a multi-casualty incident. 

"Several patients were transported to local trauma centers with injuries ranging from critical to moderate," the fire department said. 

Their latest condition is unknown at this time. It's unknown if they are inmates or employees.

CBS Sacramento has reached out to the California Department of Corrections to learn more about the incident. 

Last week, the CDCR said a homicide investigation was underway after officers spooked two inmates attacking another inmate in the main exercise area.

Brandon Downs

Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.

