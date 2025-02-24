California State Prison, Sacramento inmate dies after suspected attack involving 2 other inmates

SACRAMENTO – A homicide investigation is underway after an inmate at California State Prison, Sacramento was allegedly fatally attacked by two fellow inmates.

California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officials say, early Sunday afternoon, officers spotted two inmates attacking another inmate – 39-year-old Jonathan D. Rude – in the main exercise yard of the prison.

Correctional officers fired a warning shot to stop the attack, the department says.

Officers then started life-saving measures, CDCR says, but medics soon pronounced Rude dead. No other injuries were reported.

The alleged attacking inmates have been identified as 30-year-old Tyler L. Yates and 32-year-old Jake T. Kennedy. Correctional officers noted that two suspected improvised weapons were found at the scene.

Exactly what led up to the attack is now under investigation.

Rude was serving a four-year vehicle theft sentence out of Butte County. Yates was recently resentenced for a life with the possibility of parole for a first-degree murder case. Kennedy was serving a six-year sentence for carrying a concealed dirk or dagger, along with a four-year sentence for an in-prison offense.