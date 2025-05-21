Folsom Police Chief Rick Hillman announces plans to retire at end of June

FOLSOM – After serving seven years as the Folsom Police Chief, Rick Hillman announced that he will be retiring at the end of June.

Hillman has spent four decades in law enforcement, including 30 years at the Folsom Police Department. His final day will be June 30.

"It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve as the Police Chief for the city I call home," Hillman said. "Leading this department - and working alongside such a dedicated team of professionals - has been the most meaningful chapter of my career."

Hillman formed the homeless outreach team and oversaw the implementation of the body-worn and in-car camera program. He made changes to officer wellness that included providing resources to staff who experienced trauma in the field.

"Together, we've built strong community partnerships, implemented innovative strategies, and kept Folsom a safe place to live, work, and recreate," Hillman said. "I'm proud of what we've accomplished, and I leave knowing the department is well-positioned for continued success."

After joining the Folsom Police Department in 1995, he's been a K9 handler, SWAT officer and field training officer. Before being appointed as chief, he served as the commander of the operations bureau.

The city will appoint an interim police chief in the coming weeks and will begin recruitment to select the next permanent police chief.