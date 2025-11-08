Folsom pet store hosting pet food drive amidst government shutdown

While the ongoing government shutdown continues to strain families across the Sacramento region, it's not just people feeling the pinch — pets are, too.

With food assistance programs like SNAP up in the air for many families, one local business is making sure no animal goes hungry this holiday season.

At Pet Evolution in Folsom, shelves are fully stocked, but owner Khurram Masud says the need outside his doors is growing.

"There's a ripple effect," Masud said. "I've seen it in my business."

Masud says as the shutdown drags on, now the longest in history, he wanted to find a way to give back to both the community and animals in need.

"Nobody should ever have to decide if they're going to eat or if they're going to feed their pets," Masud said. "This is the least we can do."

Throughout November, Pet Evolution is hosting a pet food drive, collecting unopened pet food and toys to donate to local shelters and struggling families.

Just a week into the effort, Masud says the community response has been overwhelming.

"I get emotional every time I think about how this community has pulled together," he said. "They've come in and supported us in droves."

Anyone who donates receives 10% off their same-day purchase. Masud says for many people, especially during difficult times, pets are more than just animals, they're family.

"These pets provide comfort," he said. "They don't ask for much, but they give a lot of love and happiness."

Pet Evolution will continue accepting donations through the end of the month. On Nov. 15, the store is also hosting an adoption event, complete with family-friendly activities like face painting.

Food donations can be dropped off or purchased directly in-store and Masud says they'll make sure every item gets to the right place.