Folsom police arrest juvenile suspected of throwing ice block onto car at Palladio garage

A juvenile suspect is facing a felony vandalism charge after an incident at the Folsom Palladio last week.

Folsom police say, on Aug. 4, a Tesla was driving through the Palladio garage when someone threw an ice block down from the second floor.

The ice block hit the vehicle's windshield and caused about $1,000 worth of damage, police say.

Officers believe the suspect who threw the ice block got away on an e-bike.

On Monday, Folsom police announced that detectives had identified the suspect and arrested them.

With the suspect being a juvenile, their name and age are not being released. The suspect has been booked into Sacramento County Juvenile Hall on felony vandalism, police say.