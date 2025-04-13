Car rim thrown from stolen vehicle hits Folsom patrol car during high-speed chase, teens arrested

FOLSOM – Two teenagers were arrested after Folsom police said the teens led them on a high-speed chase in a stolen car and threw a rim out of the vehicle's sunroof, hitting a police vehicle that was in pursuit.

Around 4 a.m., officers got a report that two people could be seen breaking into her car near Chan Court.

Shortly after the call, police said the vehicle was seen driving through the neighborhood.

When officers tried to stop the driver, police said the driver took off and reached speeds of over 100 mph on the freeway.

While an officer was pursuing the vehicle, the Folsom Police Department said the passenger threw a car rim out of the sunroof. That rim then hit the patrol vehicle and disabled it.

The officer driving the vehicle was able to stop the car safely and was not injured.

The driver of the stolen vehicle eventually came to a stop after blowing a tire, but police said the two suspects ran off before they were taken into custody shortly after.

Police said the driver was a 16-year-old and the passenger was a 15-year-old. The passenger received treatment at a hospital for a leg injury.

Both have been booked into juvenile hall for reckless evading and assault with a deadly weapon.