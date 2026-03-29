Suspect barricaded in Folsom apartment surrenders after allegedly attacking stranger with bat

A barricade situation in Folsom on Sunday led to one man's arrest after allegedly attacking another man with a baseball bat.

The Falls at Willow Creek Apartments were on lockdown as SWAT negotiated with the suspect, who was armed with a knife and sword, according to the Folsom Police Department.

Linnea Nordquist lives in the apartment complex and recorded audio on her cell phone during the attack with a baseball bat. Then called 911. The victim was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.

"You do not mistake the sound of a metal baseball bat against something. It echoed throughout our complex. I watched him; he had a baseball bat in his right hand and sword in his left," said Nordquist.

When law enforcement arrived, they found the man barricaded in his apartment. Residents say the suspect started throwing mason jars full of black liquid at officers.

After about five hours, the suspect finally surrendered. He was taken to the hospital for minor injuries before being transported to the Sacramento County Jail.

Nordquist says just the day prior, the suspect exposed himself to her. She says the man might be experiencing mental health issues. Law enforcement says that it is under investigation.

"It's our duty as a community to help those individuals, but it's also our duty to keep each other safe and it's ultimately why I'm pressing charges. Just because mental health is something you struggle with doesn't give it an excuse. It's an explanation, not an excuse," said Nordquist.

Nordquist says the suspect has been harassing her and other residents for weeks.

Folsom police are still investigating the incident.