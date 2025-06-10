Will there be a summer surge of kids illegally riding e-bikes and e-scooters in Folsom?

FOLSOM — School is out in Folsom, and so is the surge of kids riding their e-bikes and e-scooters sometimes dangerously and illegally. It has led to frustrations among people living in Folsom.

"They could cause an issue or collision with a person on the road if a person driving isn't paying attention," Folsom resident Jessica Gomez said.

CBS13 caught some kids on camera doubling up on a single scooter through busy intersections. A viewer also sent us a photo of a young girl on an e-scooter wearing no helmet while stopped at a red light in the left-hand turn lane behind a car.

"Last week of school, I saw third graders riding e-scooters to school," said Folsom Mayor Sarah Aquino.

Aquino is concerned there will be an uptick with it being summer and said parents need to know the laws, such as anyone under 18 must wear a helmet.

"We want kids outside. We want kids having fun. We want them to engage in physical activity. We just want to make sure they are using these all age appropriate," Aquino said.

The mayor said many may be surprised to learn you need to be 16 or older to ride e-scooters.

"There have been some close calls, some near-misses with kids on e-scooters and e-bikes and some cars," Aquino said.

Just last week, a 13-year-old in South Lake Tahoe tragically died when she was hit by a car while riding her e-bike. No one wants the same thing to happen in Folsom.

"I do worry about those without any helmets or anything and the speeds they go up and down those hills," said Brett Bower, who lives in Folsom.

People CBS13 spoke with are not calling for an outright ban on these electric bikes and scooters, but rather more enforcement to prevent something bad from happening.

"I think adults need to learn how to allow kids to have the latitude and opportunity to experience being a youngster," said Mike Patrick, who lives in Folsom. "Soon enough, they will be adults and everything will be serious."

The Folsom Police Department said it has done multiple education campaigns and is ticketing illegal riders. It gave CBS13 this statement:

"Our enforcement has been consistent but sometimes catching the riders is difficult. We believe we are making an impact on illegal riders, but we are still receiving complaints from community members concerned about some of the riding they see."

The City of Folsom also shared these few key rules to help riders stay safe:

All riders

Helmets are recommended for everyone and required for riders under 18. E-motorcycle riders must wear a Department of Transportation (DOT) approved helmet, regardless of age.

E-scooters

Riders must be 16 or older, have a valid California driver's license or instructional permit, and only ride solo.

Stay off the sidewalks, and follow a speed limit of 15 mph.

E-bikes

Class 1 and 2 e-bikes are not age-restricted. However, speed must be kept under 15 mph on trails and streets with 25 mph or lower limits.

Class 3 riders must be 16 or older.

E-motorcycles

Anything without pedals and that is battery-powered and capable of going faster than 30 mph is considered an e-motorcycle.

Riders need a California Driver's License with M1 or M2 endorsement.

E-Motorcycles need to be registered with the DMV and have a license plate to be ridden on the street.

No trails, bike lanes, or sidewalks.

You can find more safety information on the City of Folsom's website.