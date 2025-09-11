Watch CBS News
Local News

Folsom police announce arrest in May deadly crash

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Read Full Bio
Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

Detectives have made an arrest months after a deadly crash in Folsom.

Folsom police said, early in the morning on May 28, officers responded to investigate a crash involving two vehicles at the intersection of Golf Links Drive and East Natoma Street.

First responders found that one of the drivers was unconscious and not breathing. That driver was soon pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The other driver involved in the crash stayed at the scene, officers said.

Thursday, Folsom police announced that investigators had obtained an arrest warrant for 20-year-old Elijah Zackney in connection to the case. Zackney was booked into Sacramento County Jail, facing a charge of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence. 

According to jail records, Zackney was released on bail Tuesday. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue