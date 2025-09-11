Folsom police announce arrest in May deadly crash

Detectives have made an arrest months after a deadly crash in Folsom.

Folsom police said, early in the morning on May 28, officers responded to investigate a crash involving two vehicles at the intersection of Golf Links Drive and East Natoma Street.

First responders found that one of the drivers was unconscious and not breathing. That driver was soon pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The other driver involved in the crash stayed at the scene, officers said.

Thursday, Folsom police announced that investigators had obtained an arrest warrant for 20-year-old Elijah Zackney in connection to the case. Zackney was booked into Sacramento County Jail, facing a charge of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence.

According to jail records, Zackney was released on bail Tuesday.