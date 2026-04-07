Folsom invites community to help with Castle Park's rebuild

A beloved Folsom playground known for its iconic wooden castle is set to be rebuilt this week.

For many families, Castle Park is more than just a playground – it's a place full of memories.

"There's something special here, it's not just wood and slides. There's life and excitement," said Folsom resident Janne Brausch.

The long-anticipated rebuild is now entering its most hands-on, community-driven phase. After nearly 30 years, the wooden structure was showing its age and no longer meets today's safety standards.

That's why the city made the tough decision to close the park last fall and move forward with a full rebuild.

The new design will keep the classic castle look while adding safer materials, modern play equipment and improved accessibility for all children.

And just like when it first opened in the 1990s, the community will play a major role in bringing it back to life.

Volunteers are invited to help build the new park starting Tuesday through April 12 as part of a community event. There is no age limit to help, with volunteers as young as 10 able to participate.

"I signed up to volunteer to rebuild the park as a dad, which is kind of funny, I used to be a little troublemaker in this town myself," said Farbod Zamani. "It's just kind of like, giving back."

An exact reopening date has not been set, but the park is expected to reopen by the end of the month – just in time for a new generation of kids to make memories of their own.