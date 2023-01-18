Floodwaters recede near Acampo neighborhood, but safety is still an issue

Work still underway to clear floodwater out of Acampo

ACAMPO – The water was slowly going down just east of Highway 99 on Tuesday, but not fast enough.

While navigating through the floodwater, the Lopez family kept a watchful eye on the sky.

"With the storm – not a big storm on Wednesday – we'll see how that works," Saul Lopez said.

So far, the water stopped short of entering their home. Nearby, a man kept his floatation device just in case.

"Too much water at one time," Bruce Lemos said.

Just south of Highway 99 and Acampo Road, the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office reported that all but 12 homes were evacuated out of the Arbor Mobile Home Park. Alexis Chevalier's family got out just in time Sunday and only came back for more medicine and clothes.

"This is definitely horrific for us," the mother of two said. "There's no way for the water to go, so we're screwed at this point."

Meanwhile, the highway is closed between Peltier and Turner roads while the clock is ticking.

"Our crews have been working 12 hours shifts," said Skip Allum, a spokesperson for Caltrans District 10.

With traffic jams on the frontage road, how is Caltrans moving the water out? Crews are using two enormous sump pumps to push water toward the Mokelumne River.

"The hope is to get some of the southbound lanes open quickly," Allum said.

In the meantime, people are waiting for a breakthrough.