Fireworks technician seriously injured in explosion during La Puente show

Fireworks accident in La Puente Fireworks accident in La Puente 01:00

A fireworks technician suffered serious injuries in a misfire and explosion during the La Puente fireworks show, which also left another two people with minor wounds Wednesday night, according to city officials.

The incident happened during the 3rd of July Fortunato Jimenez Independence Celebration & Fireworks Show, which was scheduled to take place at La Puente Park from 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, first responders were called to the park at about 9:26 p.m. and they took three people suffering burn wounds to a nearby hospital.

La Puente Park appears empty following a misfire and explosion during the city's annual fireworks show on July 3, 2024, an annual celebration held the night before Independence Day each year. A fireworks technician was left seriously injured while another two people sustained minor injuries. KCAL News

The two people who suffered minor injuries were also pyrotechnicians, who specialize in working with fireworks, city officials said. In a statement online, the city said the injuries were caused by a "misfire and explosion."

"Our hearts are heavy as we share news about the La Puente's Fortunate Jimenez Fireworks Show," the city's statement reads. "We ask for your thoughts and support for their families during this challenging time."

No other details have been released by county fire officials.