Firefighters save a cat after garage fire in Carmichael causes roof to collapse
CARMICHAEL -- A fire in Carmichael caused the roof of a garage to collapse on the night of Fourth of July, said authorities.
The fire was reported late Tuesday night, just before 11 p.m., at a home on Oaklawn Way.
According to Sacramento Fire Department, there was heavy smoke and fire coming from the garage. In their efforts to put out the blaze, crews found a cat and returned it to its owner.
No injuries were reported.
