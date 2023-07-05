Firefighters save a cat after garage fire in Carmichael causes roof to collapse

CARMICHAEL -- A fire in Carmichael caused the roof of a garage to collapse on the night of Fourth of July, said authorities.

The fire was reported late Tuesday night, just before 11 p.m., at a home on Oaklawn Way.

According to Sacramento Fire Department, there was heavy smoke and fire coming from the garage. In their efforts to put out the blaze, crews found a cat and returned it to its owner.

No injuries were reported.