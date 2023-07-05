Watch CBS News
Firefighters save a cat after garage fire in Carmichael causes roof to collapse

By Norafiqin Hairoman

/ CBS Sacramento

CARMICHAEL -- A fire in Carmichael caused the roof of a garage to collapse on the night of Fourth of July, said authorities. 

The fire was reported late Tuesday night, just before 11 p.m., at a home on Oaklawn Way. 

According to Sacramento Fire Department, there was heavy smoke and fire coming from the garage. In their efforts to put out the blaze, crews found a cat and returned it to its owner. 

No injuries were reported.

First published on July 5, 2023 / 4:42 AM

