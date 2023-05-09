Firefighters rescue eggs after bird's nest catches fire at Loomis home

LOOMIS – A bird's nest appears to have been the tinder to a fire at a Loomis home on Monday.

The South Placer Fire District says one of their crews responded for a report of smoke coming from a home.

At the scene, firefighters found the source of the fire to be a ceiling fan in a covered patio.

This evening South Placer Fire Units were dispatched to smoke coming from a residence. Crews arrived to find a ceiling... Posted by South Placer Fire District on Monday, May 8, 2023

Apparently, a bird had decided to build a nest in the fan. The lighting fixture then caught fire when the resident turned it on.

Firefighters quickly put out the fire and made sure there was no damage to the rest of the home. They were also able to save the rest of the nest, eggs and all, and put it in a safer area.

The fire department says the incident should serve as a good reminder to check outside fixtures for bird nests.