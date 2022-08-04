Firefighters free kitten stuck in Hydro Flask

ALTA -- Rescuing animals isn't anything out of the ordinary for firefighters.

But when a kitten got stuck in a Hydro Flask water bottle on Thursday, it gave the Placer County crew at the Alta station a tricky problem to solve.

According to officials, the kitten, named Cosmo, curiously wandered into the empty bottle and got stuck.

The cat's owners tried to get it out of the stainless steal water bottle using soap, Vaseline and other tools. When none worked, they brought the kitten to the fire station.

The firefighters used a precision-cutting tool to slice open the water bottle. The delicate procedure took roughly a half-hour before the kitten was freed.

Cosmo went home unharmed.