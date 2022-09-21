Watch CBS News
Fire that spread from stove blamed for Arden Arcade apartment blaze that displaced 4

ARDEN ARCADE - Several people have been displaced after an apartment fire in Arden Arcade on Wednesday morning.

Metro Fire of Sacramento crews responded to the scene and found flames coming from one apartment.

Firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading out of that single unit.

All four people who were inside got out safely. However, those people have now been displaced due to the fire damage.

Investigators say the fire appears to have started on a stove. 

