Old aircraft hangar at McClellan Park in Sacramento County catches fire

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – Crews were responding to a multi-alarm fire at McClellan Park on Friday.

The scene is along Bailey Loop on the grounds of the Sacramento McClellan Airport.

Scene of the fire at McClellan Park. Metro Fire of Sacramento

Metro Fire crews responded to the scene and found smoke coming from an old, large aircraft hangar and office space. A second alarm was then called. 

Firefighters found the flames were in an attic space. The flames were then knocked down before they could spread to any other structures. 

While the building was vacant, Metro Fire said the space was in the process of being prepared to be occupied again. 

No injuries have been reported. Exactly what started the fire is under investigation.

The scene is the site of the former McClellan Air Force Base, which closed in 2001 after nearly a decade of winding down operations. The area has since been undergoing a conversion into a business park, while the airfield is now a privately owned but public-use airport. 

CBS13 Staff
The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

July 28, 2023 / 7:51 PM

