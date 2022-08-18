Fire damages one unit of Rancho Cordova duplex overnight, displacing 3 people
RANCHO CORDOVA - Three people have been displaced after a duplex in Rancho Cordova caught fire overnight.
The fire broke out at the home on Nebula Way near Jupiter Drive around 1:20 a.m. When firefighters arrived at the home, they saw heavy fire coming out of the front door, they say.
All residents living in the home, including a cat, were able to get out safely and the fire appears to have been limited to just the unit on the right side; however, the residents at the other unit also had to leave.
"When you have heavy fire in one unit, it most likely affects that other unit," said a firefighter at the scene. "That other unit might be oblivious to what's going on."
Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.
