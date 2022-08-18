Watch CBS News

Fire tears through duplex in Rancho Cordova

The fire broke out in one unit of a duplex on Nebula Way in Rancho Cordova overnight Thursday (8/18). All of the residents, and one cat, were able to get out safely. Although only one unit caught fire, all residents in both units were displaced.
