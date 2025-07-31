Watch CBS News
Local News

Fire burns multiple homes in Sacramento's South Natomas

By
Richard Ramos
Web Producer, CBS Sacramento
Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.
Read Full Bio
Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

Multiple homes and outbuildings were burned in a fire in Sacramento's South Natomas, officials said Thursday night.

Sacramento Fire said a second alarm was called to the scene along Hawk Avenue. This area is south of West El Camino Avenue, north of Garden Highway, east of Truxel Road and west of Northgate Boulevard.

Fire officials said the flames had spread into multiple other structures — homes and outbuildings — and all occupants have been evacuated.

The initial call for the fire was around 10:42 p.m.

No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Richard Ramos

Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue