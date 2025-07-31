Fire burns multiple homes in Sacramento's South Natomas

Multiple homes and outbuildings were burned in a fire in Sacramento's South Natomas, officials said Thursday night.

Sacramento Fire said a second alarm was called to the scene along Hawk Avenue. This area is south of West El Camino Avenue, north of Garden Highway, east of Truxel Road and west of Northgate Boulevard.

Fire officials said the flames had spread into multiple other structures — homes and outbuildings — and all occupants have been evacuated.

The initial call for the fire was around 10:42 p.m.

No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is not yet known.