Fight breaks out following court session for suspect in Highway 160 crash that left 5 dead

SACRAMENTO — Emotions ran high outside the Sacramento County courthouse as the suspect accused in a crash that killed five people on Highway 160 made his first court appearance.

A fight broke out between family members of the suspect and the victims, and police rushed in to restore order.

The all-out brawl unfolded moments after court wrapped. Cameron Garcia's brother was across from the jail taunting the family of Monte Nunn who was killed in the crash last Thursday.

Family members on both sides yelled for the two to stop, with some saying they received threats since the accident.

Nunn and Garcia, who were long-time friends, according to family, were living together at the time of the accident. Nunn's family said they're angry he died as a passenger in Garcia's car.

Garcia's lawyer, who was unaware of the fight, said he's remorseful.

"He's very sad and depressed over what has happened. It's been a significant loss of life — family and friends to him — that he was very close with," the attorney said.

Two of the victims in the crash were teens. Their families were also at court, angry, sad and frustrated they even have to be there.

Garcia's charges include gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, carjacking, DUI of alcohol resulting in injury or death, vehicle theft and hit-and-run causing injury or death.