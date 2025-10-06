Federal funding cut from massive Lodi clean energy project

Federal funding has been pulled for a major project in Lodi.

The White House announced $8 billion worth for clean energy projects would be cancelled. This is part of the first round of cuts the Trump administration said would occur during the government shutdown.

The project in question is called the Lodi Energy Center Hydrogen Project.

The U.S. Department of Energy canceled nearly $35 million for the facility, which promised to lower energy bills, create over 200 jobs and clean air.

The project would include the existing natural gas facility off Interstate 5 with the goal of producing clean hydrogen energy and increasing grid reliability.

According to Lodi Councilmember Mikey Hothi, the Port of Oakland has already indicated interest in fueling its heavy-duty machinery and trucks with hydrogen.

"We'd be able to fuel trucks up and down the state across the country using hydrogen that was made in Lodi," Councilmember Hothi said. "What's going to change is that we're going to have to put that on hold for the time being. I'm still holding out hope that there's possibilities going forward, and I'm thankful to our local elected delegation that we're continuing to try to push for these funds. If it doesn't happen now, I think it's going to happen at some point."

The hydrogen facility would be the only one of its kind in Northern California.

Congressman Josh Harder says he is sending a letter to the Energy Secretary demanding that the funding be restored.