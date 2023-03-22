Federal Reserve hikes its key interest rate a quarter point

Will banking turmoil impact feds raising interest rates? Will banking turmoil impact feds raising interest rates? 03:32

The Federal Reserve is raising its key interest rate 0.25 percentage point, underscoring central bankers' commitment to fighting inflation even if that heightens the financial pressure on the country's banks.

The Fed's benchmark rate is rising to a range between 4.75% and 5%, the bank's rate-setting body said Wednesday in a statement.

The sudden collapse of Silicon Valley Bank on March 10 and of New York's Signature Bank two days later has spurred fear that worried depositors could rush to withdraw their money from other regional lenders, sparking a wider crisis.

Bank wobble leads Fed to back off



As recently as two weeks ago, the Fed appeared set for a steeper rate hike and and prepared to keep them elevated for longer. But a a startling deposit run at Silicon Valley Bank, closure of two smaller banks and takeover of two others created panic in the financial system. Many economists, as well as the Fed, noted that banks' newfound caution following the turmoil would likely drag on the economy.

"Before the recent events, we were clearly on track to continue with ongoing rate hikes. In fact, as of a couple weeks ago, it looked like we'd need to raise rates over the course of the year more than we expected," Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said in news conference.

"The events of the last two weeks are likely to result in some tightening of credit conditions for households and businesses and, thereby, weigh on demand on the labor market and on inflation," Powell added. "In principle, as a matter of fact, you can think of it as being the equivalent of a rate hike, or perhaps more than that. Of course, it's not possible to make that assessment today with any precision whatsoever," he said.

Powell also sought to calm fears about the stability of the broader banking system.

"Our banking system is sound and resilient with strong capital and liquidity. We will continue to closely monitor conditions in the banking system and are prepared to use all of our tools as needed to keep it safe and sound," he said.