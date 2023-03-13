Fallout from Silicon Valley Bank collapse ripples across the industry

The startling collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank continued to ripple across the American economy even as the U.S. raced to stabilize the banking system.

In a bid to contain the risk of contagion, financial regulators announced Sunday that they will guarantee all deposits at the banks, while President Biden said Monday that "Americans can have confidence that the banking system is safe." Here's the latest on the situation.

What happened to Silicon Valley Bank?

Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), the 16th-largest U.S. bank with $210 billion in assets, was seized by California regulators on Friday after depositors rushed to withdraw funds over concerns the bank might become insolvent. It is the second largest bank failure in U.S. history and the largest since the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation was forced to take control of Washington Mutual in 2008 during the subprime housing crash.

SVB's collapse spooked customers at other banks, including clients with deposits exceeding the FDIC's $250,000 deposit insurance limit, and raised concerns about possible runs at other financial institutions. Heightening those fears, New York state regulators on Sunday shuttered Signature Bank — the third-biggest failure in U.S. banking history.

Another bank, Silvergate Capital, also blew up last week, although that came before SVB's failure and stemmed from losses tied to the struggles of cryptocurrency customers like bankrupt FTX and Genesis. The government did not take control of Silvergate, which chose to liquidate.

What is the government doing?

The FDIC, Federal Reserve and Department of the Treasury said in a joint statement on Sunday that the U.S. will guarantee the deposits of both SVB and Signature. The agencies said that SVB customers, most of which are small and midsize technology companies, will be able to tap their funds starting on Monday.

The Fed and Treasury also launched a program that would effectively provide an advance of capital of up to one year to any federally insured bank eligible to borrow from the central bank. The goal is to allow banks to cover deposit outflows without having to absorb loss on depreciated securities, according to Goldman Sachs analysts.

Are the feds bailing out banks — again?

Mr. Biden and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said taxpayers will not be on the hook for any losses related to disposing of SVB, seeking to allay concerns about Americans again having to bear the brunt of bailing out bankers, as occurred in 2009.

Instead, the FDIC will handle the costs using the fees that banks contribute to the agency's deposit insurance fund.

Why did Silicon Valley Bank fail?



The short answer is that SVB was unprepared for the Federal Reserve aggressively pushing up interest rates.

By industry standards, according to Bloomberg, a disproportionate share of the company's capital was held in longer-duration investments, including mortgage securities and bonds. As interest rates rose, the value of of SVB's investment portfolio fell, raising concerns about its solvency and leading the bank's customers to yank their funds.

What will happen to Silicon Valley Bank?

The FDIC scrambled to find buyer for SVB after taking it over, but that effort appears to have failed. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told "Face the Nation" on Sunday that the FDIC was considering a "range of available options," including an acquisition by a foreign bank.

Why did Signature Bank fail?

Regulators closed Signature, a $110 billion commercial bank with offices in California, Connecticut, Nevada, New York and North Carolina, on Sunday as customers alarmed by SVB yanked their funds.

On paper, Signature was on solid footing, and as recently as March 9 the company was touting its "strong financial position." But its collapse underlined how quickly panic can grip banking customers, who often move their assets to large banks when uncertainty flares.

Barney Frank, the former House Speaker from Massachusetts and a member of Signature's board of directors, told the Wall Street Journal that the company failed because of an "SVB-generated panic."

Is the U.S. banking system safe?

Mr. Biden sought to reassure Americans that the nation's banking system remains stable, saying that "Your deposits will be there when you need them."

Bank industry analysts also expressed confidence that the baking system as a whole is safe.

"We believe the events should not have significant broader implications for the economy and are not a sign of systemic risks to the banking sector," John Canavan, lead analyst at Oxford Economics, told investors in a report on Monday.

One reason that view might be right: The failures of Silicon Valley Bank, Signature and Silverlake appear chiefly a result of financial issues specific to each bank — exposure to interest interest rates at SVB and exposure to crypto industry losses at Signature and Silverlake — not systemic issues with America's banks.

In other words, these banks collapsed for markedly different reasons than those that slammed Lehman Bros. in 2008 as well as the broader lending industry during the ensuing crisis — issuing risky loans to millions of households and businesses across the country.

Also, because of its relatively modest size — by comparison, JPMorgan Chase, the nation's largest bank, has more than $3 trillion in assets — SVB was not subject to the Fed's regular stress tests. Bigger banks in the U.S. (along with smaller institutions in Europe and the U.K.) are subject to such reviews of their financial health, reducing the odds of a larger meltdown.

Still, more individual banks, especially small and regional lenders, could be at risk. Shares of San Francisco-based First Republic Bank, which has $212 billion in assets, fell 67% in early trade Monday as jittery investors bailed from banking stocks. Other bank shares also slid, with Western Alliance Bancorporation tumbling 81%, PacWest Bancorp plunging 50% and Zions Bancorporation diving 27%.

"While the situation remains in flux, there are good reasons to think that [SVB's failure] does not call into question the solvency of the U.S. or wider global financial system in the way that Lehman did," analysts with Capital Economics said in a report. "But it illustrates the extent to which vulnerabilities are lurking in the financial sector and strengthens the case for central banks to exercise caution in raising rates further as the effects of policy tightening so far become apparent."

Is the crisis over?

Most banking experts think the financial crisis will pass, but the political reverberations will continue for some time to come.

Expect lawmakers to summon banking regulators and industry executives to Congress to explain what happened and how to shore up lenders to guard against future bank runs. Yellen is likely to face questions about the situation when she appears before the Senate Finance Committee on Thursday to discuss the Biden administration's 2024 budget.

One key question will likely center on whether bank customers across the U.S. with funds exceeding the FDIC's $250,000 insurance limit can always expect the government to step in when lenders collaps. Although such government backstops can help ensure confidence in the financial system, critics say it also creates "moral hazard," leading bank executives to take the kind of risks that required taxpayers to ride to the rescue in 2009.