Mandatory evacuations in fast-moving vegetation fire in Nevada County

NEVADA COUNTY — Evacuations remain in place for a fast-moving vegetation fire that broke out Saturday afternoon in Nevada County.

Just after noon, firefighters responded to the fire off Wolf Road on Steele Road, near Lake of the Pines and immediately ordered mandatory evacuations to neighborhoods west of Highway 49.

A temporary evacuation point has been set up at Bear River High School, while those with animal evacuations can go to the Nevada County Fairgrounds, according to the Nevada County Sheriff's Office.

As of 1 p.m. the fire is estimated at 25 to 30 acres and holding within retardant lines.