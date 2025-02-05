Families fear new Sacramento sheriff's office policy on non-criminal mental health calls

RANCHO CORDOVA — For families with loved ones who suffer from mental illness and have relied on Sacramento sheriff's deputies to assist with non-criminal mental health calls, the department's new policy has drawn concern that vulnerable individuals will be left without critical support.

On Tuesday, Sacramento County Sheriff Jim Cooper spoke publicly for the first time since the new policy went into effect. it was the result of a 2024 federal court ruling that found law enforcement officers can be individually sued and removed qualified immunity for law enforcement in cases where no crime was committed.

Parents like Diana and Lorrin Burdick expressed their concerns over the new change, as they worry about what it means for loved ones like their son, Michael.

Michael is in his fifties and lives on the streets of Rancho Cordova. Diana says she brings him food daily and provides clothes as needed. In years past, she said, Michael lived with her elderly parents, first in their home then in their garage.

During that time, Diana said, they called 911 for help knowing sheriff's deputies would respond.

"I immediately thought of my parents," she said. "Here they were. They allowed him to stay there."

Diana said Michael's delusions often resulted in loud and erratic behavior, prompting repeated calls to the sheriff's department for assistance. It was the deputies who would respond to the non-criminal mental health calls that helped de-escalate the situation.

"He would stop. He would calm down. He'd still be saying the same rhetoric, but he'd be in a calmer voice," Diana said. "It helped."

Diana said she understands Sheriff Cooper's concerns about deputy safety but believes the solution should be better training, not withdrawal.

"My God, just give them the proper tools and train them," she urged.

Seeking answers, Diana recently visited a local fire department to ask how they plan to handle these calls in the absence of law enforcement.

"If you want to make a change, if you want to do this, you need to make sure 988, the crisis teams, are ready," Diana said. "I don't think the community is ready to make this change. I'm fearful for the next person who calls. It's just not time yet."

A father's perspective: "A flimsy excuse"

Lorrin Burdick, Michael's father, is equally frustrated by the sheriff's office's non-criminal mental health policy changes.

"My BS meter was pegged," he said. "That was a pretty flimsy excuse he gave for deputies not showing up."

"There's no way a dispatcher can tell what's going to happen. It could be anyone showing up — a fireman, a mental health worker. You've got a stranger getting in this guy's face, and he may not like it."

Lorrin said he believes deputies are well-trained and capable of handling these situations without unnecessary force.

"I'm assuming Sheriff Cooper's deputies are trained well enough that they won't kill somebody who's just acting out and not a threat," he said. "I don't think most deputies will do that."

Sacramento County response to new policy

CBS13 contacted Sacramento County and its Behavioral Health Services about the new policy. A spokesperson issued the following statement:

"Sacramento County Behavioral Health Services remains committed to prioritizing the health and safety of both our staff and the community. We are working closely with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department and WellSpace Health on this updated policy and will continue to adjust our procedures as needed to ensure the uninterrupted delivery of 988 services while maintaining a safe environment for our team. We value the Sheriff's Department's support and look forward to continued collaboration when necessary. As we continue to refine our procedures, we will share our updates as appropriate."

In addition, the behavioral health services statement provided more information about 988, the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, which is run in Sacramento County by WellSpace Health. The partnership also provides mental health crisis support and substance use support.

CBS13 was also provided a statement by Sacramento County about the new policy.

"The County is reviewing the new policy by SSO and determining what gaps in response it creates and how existing County departments and service providers may shift their response as a result. All County departments remain committed to prioritizing the health and safety of both our staff and the community as a whole."