Fallen Stockton Firefighter Honored at California Memorial

SACRAMENTO-- Hundreds of firefighters from all over California gathered in Sacramento to honor 82 fallen firefighters whose names were engraved on the California Firefighters Memorial.

Stockton's Max Fortuna is among the 82 fallen firefighters who died in the last three years.

Fire Captain Vidal "Max" Fortuna, a 21-year veteran of the Stockton Fire Department, was shot and killed while responding to a call in January.

"Max paid the ultimate sacrifice, not knowing he would be a victim of violent crime. When we go on calls, that's the last thing we think of," said Mario Gardea, President of the Stockton Firefighters.

Gardea worked on the same engine as Fortuna during his career and said, while in many cases the word "legacy" is overused, when it comes to Fortuna, he defined what it meant to leave a legacy.

"There's nobody better than Max; the Stockton Fire Department was so great because of Max; we all learned to do things Max's way," said Ryan Hoskinson.

Max Fortuna was honored by his family and his fire family from the #Stockton Fire Department. @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/GCUBuLpSlM — Madisen Keavy (@madisenkeavy) July 31, 2022

Fortuna's son accepted a state flag on his family's behalf and stood as his father's name was read during a ceremony before a processional to the memorial in Capitol Park.

After his name was read, a bell rang out.

The California Firefighters Foundation is responsible for the California Firefighters Memorial in Capitol Park in Sacramento.

The foundation is a non-profit organization that provides emotional and financial assistance to the families of fallen firefighters and the communities they served.

The memorial is covered in more than 1,400 names of firefighters who have died in the line of duty since California became a state in 1850.

To qualify for placement on the wall is determined by the circumstance of the death, that it occurred on duty or as a result of an illness or injury directly related to the job.

This year is the 20th Anniversary of the California Firefighters Memorial.