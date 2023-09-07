Fall Out Boy coming to Sacramento next year

SACRAMENTO - Fall Out Boy is coming to Sacramento with Jimmy Eat World next year after adding nearly two dozen new stops across the United States to their tour.

Fall Out Boy will be at Golden 1 Center on March 3, 2024.

Patrick Stump and Pete Wentz of Fall Out Boy perform during the Fall Out Boy So Much For (2our) Dust tour during the Nucor Fenway Concert Series presented by Wasabi Technologies on August 2, 2023 at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts. Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox / Getty Images

The band is currently making their way across North America before they take their So Much For (Tour) Dust tour to Europe, Australia and Asia.

On So Much For (2our) Dust, Fall Out Boy will be joined by Jimmy Eat World. The Maine, Hot Mulligan, Daisy Grenade, Games We Play and CARR will join the tour on select shows throughout the run.

Ticket pre-sales begin Wednesday, September 13 at 9:30 a.m. local time. General tickets will be available beginning Friday, September 15 at 10 a.m. local time. For all dates and details, visit falloutboy.com/tour.