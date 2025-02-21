Fairfield police warn of scam artists posing as utility workers or solicitors

PIX Now - Morning Edition 2/21/25 PIX Now - Morning Edition 2/21/25 08:45

Police in Fairfield are warning residents of a recent increase in people posing as utility workers and solicitors, providing safety tips to avoid getting scammed.

In a Facebook post by the Fairfield Police Department Thursday afternoon, warned of such fraudsters pretending to be official Fairfield city employees or utility workers, providing a list of precautions for residents to take to keep from getting swindled.

Residents were advised to beware of unsolicited utility workers or solicitors arriving without notice and emphasized that legitimate city of Fairfield staff will "always carry official city ID." Police also advised that "unknown solicitors should never be allowed into your home." If a resident is expecting a utility worker, they should ask the worker to provide their identification or call the utility company directly.

The safety tips also advised that if residents are not interested, firmly tell the solicitor "no" and ask them to leave. If they refuse or press to continue the interaction, residents should immediately call the police. If anything feels off or odd, residents should immediately call Fairfield police at (707) 428-7300.

The tips also noted that solicitors in Fairfield must have a permit from the police department. Any solicitors who are unable to produce a permit should be reported to police with details.

"Fairfield's Solicitor Permit Program ensures that those selling goods or services door-to-door are properly vetted," the warning added. "Stay alert, stay informed, and stay safe!"

The Vacaville Police Department issued a similar warning on Friday.