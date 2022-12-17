Fairfield Mayor Harry Price dies suddenly at 85

FAIRFIELD - The city of Fairfield has lost its most familiar face and civic icon. Mayor Harry Price died suddenly Friday morning, just four days before his fourth term in office was set to end.

He had served as mayor for 17 years and been in public office for four decades.

Price's final council meeting showcased his love for his city.

"And tonight, I should like to report that the tree lighting ceremony was such a joy," he said.

Price, at 85, was always a champion for his city. He was a teacher at Vanden High before he became mayor.

His sudden loss is still hard to grasp for Price's council colleague, and Fairfield Mayor-Elect Catherine Moy, who described Price as an institution.

"It's so large to think about everything that he's done. It's not simple to say. People say he was a good man -- we love to see his smile -- but behind all that was an incredibly dedicated human being," said Moy.

Moy says included in his legacy price shepherded Fairfield through financial uncertainty in the great recession and through heartache in 2008, when the city lost two councilmembers: one to murder, one to suicide.

His family sent CBS13 a statement reading, "Price was a shining example of a humble, patriotic, 'servant-leader.'"



And he will be greatly missed by his many friends and family. Price kept the city steady with only three people left on the council.

Price was 85 years old.